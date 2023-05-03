Team Singapore in the hunt for 50 golds at 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH – As Team Singapore readies for battle at the May 5-17 SEA Games, fans across South-east Asia will be eyeing the medal table as the nations renew their tussle for the top spots.

For Singapore, a return to the 50-gold zone after four years is a tall order, but The Straits Times believes that the 558-strong contingent can make a solid push across 30 sports to achieve that goal in Cambodia.

Once again, swimming is expected to do the heavy lifting for Team Singapore, with table tennis, fencing and pencak silat also expected to help in the hunt for the half-century in Phnom Penh.

Before 2017, Singapore had never breached the 43-gold mark at an overseas Games nor gone beyond its best-ever haul of 50 in 24 years, but hosting the 2015 edition gave its athletes the belief to break the glass ceiling.

However, in the three editions since amassing a record 84 golds, 73 silvers and 102 bronzes on home soil, there has been a downward trend of gold medals since.

In 2017, Singapore’s 569-strong contingent won 57 golds, 58 silvers, 73 bronzes across 35 sports, setting a new best for an away Games.

Two years later in the Philippines, its biggest contingent to an away Games – 666 players competed in 48 sports – returned with 53 golds, 46 silvers, 68 bronzes.

The haul dipped to 47 golds, 46 silvers, 71 bronzes in 2022 when 424 athletes participated in 33 sports.

With the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon, a strong performance will help build momentum for these bigger meets.

Singapore’s fortunes at the SEA Games have often been tied to what sports are on offer, with host countries tweaking the programme to include traditional sports that they are strong in, while dropping others that they are weaker at or lack the infrastructure to support.

At the 2019 edition, hosts the Philippines topped the standings with 149 golds when it expanded the programme to a whopping 56 sports.

That year, Singapore bagged 13 golds from figure skating, floorball, lawn bowls, sailing, sambo, short track speed skating, softball, and underwater hockey, all of which were dropped for the Hanoi Games in 2022.

This time, the Republic faces the same issue with archery, bowling, canoeing and shooting – which contributed eight golds in 2022 – out of the programme, although cricket, floorball and sailing are back.

Singapore will be counting on its swimmers to make up the bulk of their medal haul in Cambodia.