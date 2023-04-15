We’re sending our best athletes, so don’t worry, the medals will come: Singapore SEA Games chef-de-mission

SINGAPORE – It is six years till Singapore hosts the SEA Games but preparations have already started.

The Republic is fielding 558 athletes, including 260 debutants, across 30 sports for the upcoming May 5-17 edition in Cambodia and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said such overseas exposure will be key.

He added: “It’s really about being in the thick of the battle and if you have that experience, it will stand you in very good stead in subsequent competitions.”

On whether Singapore could improve on its haul of 47 golds, 46 silvers and 73 bronzes from the Hanoi Games in 2022, chef-de-mission Dr Hing Siong Chen would only say: “They are all very ready, they have worked very hard with their coaches and their national federations to hit their own personal best.

“We are sending our best, we do select them very carefully and every athlete who is going deserves to be there. So don’t worry, the medals will come, they will try very hard and all we need to do is support them.”

The official flag presentation ceremony on Saturday morning also felt like a passing of the torch as hundreds of athletes mingled at Our Tampines Hub’s Festive Plaza. Diver Avvir Tham, 18, approached sprinter Shanti Pereira, 26, for a wefie and reminded her how he had asked for her autograph in 2015, when she won the 200m gold.

Tham himself became a SEA Games medallist when he took silver in the 1m springboard individual event in Vietnam.

Flagbearer and gymnast Terry Tay, 29, will be competing at his fifth Games. He earned a silver in the floor exercise a year ago and said the team is aiming to better their 2022 haul of one silver and three bronzes.