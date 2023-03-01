Swimming: Schooling out of Singapore’s SEA Games team, first time since 2011

SINGAPORE – For the first time since his 2011 debut, Joseph Schooling will not represent Singapore at the biennial SEA Games.

The Republic’s only Olympic champion had qualified for the men’s 100m butterfly and was eligible for the men’s 4x100m medley team. But he was missing from the Singapore Swimming Association’s (SSA) list, released on Wednesday, of 22 athletes bound for Phnom Penh. The Games will be held from May 5-17.

Schooling, 27, said: “After careful consideration with my team, I have decided to pull out of the SEA Games. This was not an easy decision, but I am currently not at the level at which I hold myself to perform. Ultimately, my country comes first before individual accolades.

“I have decided to give my spot to teammates who have been getting themselves ready and considered for selection while I cheer from home and focus on my Navy duties.”

He enlisted in Jan 2022 and is a naval supply assistant.

The Hanoi SEA Games in May 2022 was his last meet. In his absence, Quah Zheng Wen and Teong Tzen Wei will race in the 100m fly in Cambodia.

National swimming head coach Gary Tan said: “He has been a mainstay of the national team for quite some time and I know that Joe believes as well that there are capable swimmers in the team who can step up to the challenge. The team will miss his presence but we will keep moving forward.”

Schooling’s participation at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games – set for 2022, it was postponed a year due to China’s Covid-19 restrictions – is also not confirmed, although he has qualified for the 50m, 100m fly and 100m freestyle plus two relays.

His withdrawal from the SEA Games – he also skipped the 2022 Commonwealth Games despite qualifying for it – again raises the retirement question after a glittering career.

Besides that historic victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he has won three Asian Games golds, a Commonwealth Games silver, and 29 titles at the SEA Games.

In an interview with Yahoo last April, he said: “I’m going to be 27 this year, and there are a lot of things outside the pool that I’ll want to move on to after I’m done swimming.

“Right now the question is, ‘Okay, do I still want to do Paris (Olympics)? Or do I stop and reassess where I want to go after the Asian Games?’

“Also, how do I balance what I need to do NS-wise and getting the training I need? Because if this schedule persists, I don’t think I can make it to 2024 in Paris.”

After clinching two golds – his lowest haul since 2011 – at the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022, Schooling had called for a “national dialogue” on national service, highlighting the need to manage the expectations of athletes who are undergoing NS.