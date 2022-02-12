Sports academies, parents taking time to adjust to revised Covid-19 rules for children

SINGAPORE - Earlier this month, Ms Ho was surprised to receive a notice from the basketball academy where her son trains, informing parents that unvaccinated children would not be able to attend classes at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena.

Her 11-year-old son, who trains there once a week, is unvaccinated.

But a few days later on Feb 4, the academy sent out another notice to retract its previous announcement, clarifying that unvaccinated children would be separated from those who are vaccinated and assigned individual areas.

Ms Ho, who is in her mid-40s and only wanted to be known by her last name, said she was surprised as the multi-ministry taskforce handling the pandemic had earlier stated that vaccination-differentiated safe management measures would not be extended to children 12 and below.

The mother of three told The Sunday Times: "I was really surprised because if (the measures) are going to be implemented, I expected to be given notice way beforehand, so it was a bit of a shock. I can't get him vaccinated, recuperated and well enough to join training in a week.

"When we received the second notice, it solved the problem that my son's training is not going to be disrupted."

She was not alone as some parents and sports academies were also confused or unaware of the revised rules.

National sports body Sport Singapore (SportSG) had on Jan 27 issued revised Covid-19 guidelines for unvaccinated children aged 12 and below on its website, with the rules coming into effect five days later on Feb 1, when VDS kicked in at indoor sports facilities, hotels and institutes of higher learning.

One major change involved indoor mask-on activities for children aged 12 and below in groups of five that required unvaccinated children in the same group to be from the same household. They previously did not have to be from the same household.

Fully vaccinated individuals can be part of the same group and do not have to be from the same household as the unvaccinated children.

Multiple groups of five are allowed up to a maximum of 50 or the venue capacity limit, whichever is lower, and no inter-mingling between the groups is allowed.

Liam Mescall, co-owner of Karpenko Gymnastics Academy, was caught off guard by the new regulations. Singapore Gymnastics - which governs the sport here - usually sends clubs a set of sport-specific guidelines after consulting SportSG. But as the new rules were published on its website on the Thursday, before Chinese New Year on Feb 1, the shorter lead time meant the sport-specific guidelines could not be issued in time.

He had to quickly gather the vaccination information of over 350 students to make the necessary arrangements. The academy has kept classes running with students socially distanced and wearing masks.