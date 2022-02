SINGAPORE - Students who wish to participate in the National School Games (NSG) and the Singapore Youth Festival (SYF) when they resume this year must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

There are currently plans to resume competitive games for all 29 sports across all divisions, and the youth festival is set to resume in the second term of the school year, subject to changes in the Covid-19 situation, a Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesman told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Feb 9).