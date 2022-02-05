Pandemic, protests and podiums: The Olympics return to China

When Beijing hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, pride and excitement filled the air. Fourteen years on, as Beijing hosts the Winter Games this month, the mood is different. The Straits Times China bureau reports.

14 years on, Winter Games won't give the same vibe

The year 2008 was when Olympic fever first hit China, and it remains etched in the memory of many people in Beijing.

Ms Michelle Xiong remembers the excitement walking down the Sanlitun shopping belt in Beijing, 30 minutes before the opening ceremony started on Aug 8.

"All the bars were already packed, you couldn't get a seat. Everyone was there to watch the Olympic broadcast," says the 39-year-old events manager.

