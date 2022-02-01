Vaccination-differentiated measures kick in at hotels, institutes of higher learning and indoor sports facilities

SINGAPORE - Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures kicked in at hotels, hostels and serviced apartments; institutes of higher learning (IHLs); and indoor sports facilities on Tuesday (Feb 1), further expanding the scope of settings that unvaccinated persons will not be able to enter.

Such measures are now also applicable for media conferences, work-related events as well as funerary memorial events.

This means only those who are fully vaccinated; those medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines; people who have recovered from the virus; as well as children aged 12 and below will be able to enter such settings.

However, agencies and ministries have further clarified previous guidelines for hotels and IHLs.

Previously, vaccination-differentiated measures at hotels were to apply to leisure guests only. Now they will apply to all guests and visitors.

In an updated advisory for hotels released on Monday (Jan 31), the Singapore Tourism Board said that while unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated individuals may enter the hotel premises, they will not be allowed to enter areas where sleeping facilities are provided, such as guest floors and guest rooms.

Just before 3pm, the usual check-in time at many hotels, there was a steady stream of guests seen entering several hotels The Straits Times visited in the Orchard and Marina Bay area on Tuesday. No guests were seen to be turned away.

Vaccination-differentiated measures also kicked in at IHLs - including Institute of Technical Education (ITE) campuses, polytechnics and universities.

According to updated guidelines on the Ministry of Education website, unvaccinated visitors will not be allowed to enter their campuses.

Alongside full-time students pursuing Nitec/Higher Nitec, diploma or undergraduate degree qualifications, part-time students will now also be exempt from vaccination-differentiated measures.

This is a change from an initial guideline that said that all students other than full-time ones - such as those on part-time programmes - and visitors will need to be fully vaccinated to enter IHL campuses from Tuesday.