Singapore Turf Club vows to work with trainers to find ‘acceptable solution’ ahead of 2024 closure

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Turf Club’s (STC) chief marketing officer Christina Chua on Sunday defended the club and stressed it did not forget the trainers and their concerns will not fall on deaf ears.

Last Monday, the Government announced that horse racing would cease from October 2024, with the 120ha of land occupied by the Kranji racecourse to be returned for redevelopment.

While the STC’s 350 employees will be given retrenchment packages, it was unclear what would happen to the 22 trainers’ ground staff – from stable hands and syces to track riders and local jockeys.

The trainers, led by Mr Michael Clements, president of the Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore, had met STC president and chief executive Irene Lim on Friday for an 1½-hour meeting, though few issues were resolved.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Sunday, the first race meeting since the Government’s announcement, Ms Chua wanted to clear the air about a perception of an uncaring club.

“Trainers and the club have been partners in racing for decades. We need to support the Government’s decision, but it does not mean that trainers’ concerns and issues have fallen on deaf ears,” she said.

“We can really sympathise with trainers and their employees, not just our employees. It has been a tumultuous week for all of us.

“We didn’t forget them, actually. They have always been part of our discussions and review, hence we felt that we should also help them with our facilitation of placement services.

“Whilst they are people in the industry, they’re not directly in our employ. Still, we want to be able to help, but let’s talk through that.”

Ms Lim had on Friday asked the trainers to draw up a list of other concerns, and Mr Clements had returned with one, said Ms Chua.

She added: “Rest assured that for what the club can do, if it is within our remit, we will. If we can’t, we will table and get it addressed by the Government.

“Hopefully, with some compromises made, perhaps we can reach an acceptable solution.

“But, for the more actionable items – mainly operational – they are already in motion, like increase in prize money, racing through the racing break in December.

“We have given the Government feedback on additional support that the trainers are looking at.

“The racing transition support is monetary. It helps horse maintenance, including bedding, stabling, feed and eventually, horse exportation. We definitely have animal and horse welfare high on our priority list.”