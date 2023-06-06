Charting the history of Singapore Turf Club: From 1842 to the home stretch

The Singapore Turf Club was founded as the Singapore Sporting Club in 1842. The club will close by 2027 for redevelopment. PHOTOS: ST FILE, SINGAPORE TURF CLUB, JASON QUAH
The Singapore Turf Club will close its doors in October 2024, marking the end of horse racing here after over 180 years.

Its home at Kranji will be handed back to the government by 2027 for redevelopment.

The Straits Times charts the milestones of the club and horse racing in Singapore over the years.

Oct 4, 1842

The Singapore Turf Club was founded as the Singapore Sporting Club by Scottish merchant William Henry Macleod Read and a group of horse racing enthusiasts. It was then located at Farrer Park.

The Singapore Turf Club was founded as the Singapore Sporting Club by Scottish merchant William Henry Macleod Read and a group of horse racing enthusiasts. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB

Feb 23 & 25, 1843

The first race was held to mark the 24th anniversary of Singapore’s founding by Sir Stamford Raffles and was watched by over 300 spectators. The inaugural Singapore Cup race offered prize money of $150. The race day was declared a national holiday.

The first race was held to mark the 24th anniversary of Singapore’s founding by Sir Stamford Raffles. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB

1924

Singapore Sporting Club changed its name to Singapore Turf Club. The first Singapore Gold Cup was held in the same year.

1933

To cater to growing racing interest, the club sold its Serangoon Road Racecourse to the Singapore Improvement Trust for $1.5 million and used $850,000 to purchase 98-hectares of the Bukit Timah Rubber Estate for a new site. More than $3 million went into building the Bukit Timah Racecourse, which was officially opened by Sir Cecil Clementi, the Governor of Singapore, on April 15 at a ceremony attended by 5,000 members and guests. 

More than $3 million went into building the Bukit Timah Racecourse. PHOTO: ST FILE

Feb 20, 1972

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne visited the club for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup during her state visit. A 26,000-strong crowd showed up to see the royals.

Queen Elizabeth II presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Cup to Jumbo Jet’s owner Dato Lee Ah Seong in 1972. Looking on are Prince Philip and Singapore Turf Club’s chairman Tan Sri Runme Shaw. PHOTO: ST FILE

1981

History was made when female jockeys Irene Pateman and Paula Wagg from Australia became the first two women granted local permits to ride.

History was made when female jockeys Irene Pateman (left) and Paula Wagg from Australia became the first two women granted local permits to ride. PHOTOS: ST FILE

Jan 1, 1988

The Singapore Totalisator Board was formed and it appointed the Bukit Turf Club to take over racing and 4D operations from the Singapore Turf Club.

January 1989

Singapore was put on the world racing map when Colonial Chief won the Second Hong Kong Invitation Cup at Sha Tin. Colonial Chief was also the first horse to top more than $1 million in prize money.

Tony Cruz doffing his cap on 1989 Hong Kong Invitation Cup winner Colonial Chief, who is led by his trainer, seven-time Singapore-Malaysia champion Ivan Allan. PHOTO: HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB

Aug 11, 1991

Tuneful Melody created history as the first local-bred horse to win a major feature race, the $250,000 Raffles Cup.

Tan Sri Tan Chin Tuan leading in Tuneful Melody, who won the inaugural Raffles Cup in 1991 with jockey Ismadi Ismail astride. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB

June 1, 1994

Bukit Turf Club was named Singapore Turf Club once again to give Singapore more prominence on the world racing map.

Aug 22, 1995

Rock star Rod Stewart’s first concert in Singapore was held at the club with a turnout of 8,000.

Rod Stewart’s first concert in Singapore was held at Singapore Turf Club. PHOTO: ST FILE

Aug 7, 1999

After five years of construction, the $500 million 124ha Kranji Racecourse opened. The five-storey grandstand could seat 30,000 spectators and the stables had air-conditioned rooms, swimming pools, exercise tracks and a veterinary hospital, as well as over 1,000 stalls.

The five-storey grandstand at Kranji Racecourse could seat 30,000 spectators. PHOTO: ST FILE

Sept 25, 1999

The first of the live races hosted at the Kranji Racecourse was the $350,000 Singapore Cup.

The first of the live races hosted at the Kranji Racecourse was the $350,000 Singapore Cup. PHOTO: TNP FILE

March 4, 2000

Then President S R Nathan officiated the opening of the Kranji Racecourse and a 30,000-strong crowd witnessed the inaugural $3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup. It was Singapore’s biggest horse racing event and the world’s seventh richest horse race. It featured top horses and jockeys from France, Hong Kong, Italy, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Ouzo, the sole Singapore winner of the inaugural Singapore Airlines International Cup in 2000. PHOTO: ST FILE

June 11, 2001

The $3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup was granted Group One status, the highest recognition accorded by the International Cataloguing Standards Committee in London to any thoroughbred race.

Aug 18, 2010

The Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre hosted the 2010 Youth Olympic Games’ equestrian show jumping event.

Riding instructor Sarah Yeomans exercising with Chilli during the horse’s exercise session at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, venue for the Youth Olympic Games, in April 2010. PHOTO: ST FILE

March 26, 2011

Local equine celebrity Rocket Man became the first and only local horse to win the International Group 1 race at the Dubai Golden Shaheen.

Rocket Man’s owner Alfredo Crabbia receiving a framed photograph of his champion’s Dubai win from Singapore Turf Club chairman Tan Guong Ching in April 2011. PHOTO: TNP FILE

Nov 8, 2014

The $2 million KF1 Karting Circuit, Singapore’s first international standard permanent karting facility, was launched. It featured a 960m-long dual directional circuit, the only one of its kind in the world, designed by world-renowned Formula One track architect, Herman Tilke.

The KF1 Karting Circuit featured a 960m-long dual directional circuit designed by world-renowned Formula One track architect Herman Tilke. PHOTO: TNP FILE

Jan 7, 2019

Singapore Pools took over all horse betting operations from Singapore Turf Club, while the latter focused on horse racing.

2020

Covid-19 hit and the club suspended all local race meetings from the circuit breaker, which began on April 7. During the pandemic, community recovery facilities for foreign workers were built at the racecourse.

July 2020

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said that the Singapore Tourism Board and Tote Board were exploring concepts for the redevelopment of the facility as a leisure destination. The redevelopment was to complement the nature attractions in the Mandai area such as the Sungei Buloh nature park.

June 5, 2023

The government announced that the club would close by 2027 for redevelopment, with the last race – the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup – to be held on Oct 5, 2024.

