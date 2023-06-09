Meeting between horse trainers, Singapore Turf Club ends in impasse

SINGAPORE – The much-anticipated meeting between Singapore racehorse trainers and Singapore Turf Club (STC) president and chief executive officer Irene Lim on Friday turned out to be as anti-climactic as a “dead heat”.

It was the first time the two parties met since Monday’s announcement that horse racing would cease from October 2024, with the 120ha of land occupied by the Kranji racecourse to be returned to the government for redevelopment.

Unfortunately, not much more information emerged from the discussion.

Michael Clements, president of the Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts) and spokesman for the 22 trainers, came out of the 1.5-hour meeting feeling none the wiser.

He said the trainers’ main aim at the meeting was to highlight the plight of their ground staff – from the stable hands, syces, track riders to the local jockeys.

The Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean decried the way this group of essential cogs to the racing industry wheel had been left out of the retrenchment assistance plan proposed by the authorities.

But the response from the STC was to take note of their grievances. They also asked the trainers to “draw up a list of other concerns”.

“I told them that our stable staff who fall outside of the club were just being treated as collateral damage,” said Clements.

“Only the staff inside the club were given assistance, and owners were given incentives to stay till the end of next year.

“We told Irene that was one of our main concerns, but we have many others.

“So, she told us to come back with all our concerns and they will be looked into at another meeting with us soon. They will then get back in due course.”

However, the meeting was not without its fair share of drama. At some stage through the session, tempers flared from the floor, and the room was soon less than a quarter full.

“Three quarters of them were too upset and emotional, they walked out,” said Clements. “Only Tan Kah Soon, my vice-president, and a handful, and myself stayed.”

Invariably, the meeting was then adjourned, with no further issues ironed out – not even the extension of time Clements was quoted as being bullish about on Monday.

“I feel we have a pretty good chance of getting an extension. You can’t wrap an 180-year-old industry in 16 months,” the 2020 Singapore champion trainer then said as his first reaction to the shocking news.