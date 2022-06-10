Singapore Sports Hub: Highs and lows since 2014

SINGAPORE - The government's plans for the new Sports Hub were first announced in 2003. The idea was for the old National Stadium to be torn down and replaced by a $650-million multi-purpose sports complex, in an ambitious bid to turn Singapore into a vibrant sports city.

It was hoped that replacing the old stadium, which was built in 1973, with a sleek new model would help Singapore host world-class sporting events. That would bring prestige, more exposure for athletes and tourist dollars, not to mention raised standards.

Construction would start in 2005 and the new complex be ready by 2009.

In 2008, the then Singapore Sports Council announced that the Singapore Sports Hub Consortium (SSHC) had been selected as the preferred bidder for the Sports Hub project.

Now known as the Sports Hub Pte Ltd, it is a private consortium comprising three equity partners - Infrared Capital Partners, Global Spectrum Asia and Cushman & Wakefield Facilities & Engineering - who operate the facility. Engineering and construction company Dragages Singapore was previously a part of the consortium but is no longer referenced on the Sports Hub website.

The redevelopment would be funded by a public-private partnership.

Then Minister for Community Development, Youth & Sports Vivian Balakrishnan had noted: "SSHC provided a holistic strategy to promote sports participation, leisure, entertainment and lifestyle activities via a focus on community and grassroots sports. Its integrated approach will create foot traffic and promote vibrancy at the Sports Hub.

"Their strategy is supported by a comprehensive sporting calendar that guarantees at least 90 event days at the National Stadium and 46 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It consists of a well-balanced mix of local, regional and international sporting events and activities targeted at various different target segments."

Nearly 20 years after the idea was first mooted, the Hub has been built, but the partnership has not been a honeymoon. In a major move, the Government announced on Friday (June 10) that it will take over control and management of the $1.33 billion facility from Dec 9.

Here is a timeline of the highs and lows of the Hub since 2014:

Pitch not perfect

August 2014

The National Stadium hosts its first football match as Italian giants Juventus beat a Singapore selection 5-0. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri does not play star striker Carlos Tevez because he fears the pitch's poor quality will result in an injury to the Argentinian.

October 2014