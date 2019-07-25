Football: Police report filed against sports agent Hafidz Ja'afar for failure to deliver ICC tickets

SINGAPORE - A police report has been filed against one of Singapore's up-and-coming sports agents.

Football fan A. Abdul made the report on Sunday (July 21) after Hafidz Ja'afar failed to deliver 12 tickets for the International Champions Cup (ICC) matches last weekend.

Hafidz is better known as the former manager of Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, assisting the Schooling family with media queries following the swimmer’s stunning victory at the 2016 Rio Games. He was, until last week, working for his swim school – known as Swim Schooling – on a part-time basis. It is understood his employment was terminated last Friday.

The school put up a notice on its Facebook page on Wednesday, saying that Hafidz "is not authorised to transact any business, collect any monies or act in any capacity whatsoever on behalf of our company".

In a statement, the school said he was sacked “when he could not be contacted despite several attempts”. It added that “a police report has been made and we can’t comment further”.

“We will reach out to all Swim Schooling students and rectify any issues as best as we can. We are hopeful that the reputation of the school will not be affected. After all, Hafidz was just a small part of the administration team. Swim Schooling upholds the values we strongly believe in and we took action immediately upon learning something was amiss,” added the statement.

Abdul, who says he has known Hafidz for close to 20 years, had bought tickets, worth $596.60, from him back in April after the latter had reached out to him on Facebook, saying that he had discounted tickets for the match because he worked at the "Sports Council".

When there was no news about the tickets over the next few weeks, he reached out to Mr Hafidz, who told him that Singapore Sports Hub had not given him the tickets.

The 37-year-old took his word for it, but suspicions arose when the tickets still had not arrived in late June.

On different occasions, Hafidz told him that he had been hospitalised for kidney stones, that he had received the tickets, but they were wrong and that he was on an overseas work trip.

Abdul was only e-mailed the "tickets" the day before the game between Manchester United and Inter Milan last Saturday, but received a rude shock when his ticket was rejected when he tried to enter the stadium on the day of the match.

"It was invalid and even the details were incorrect. It had my name on it and customer number, but apparently it belonged to somebody else, a Chinese person," he said. "The counter checked under Hafidz's phone number, but no tickets had been purchased under that."

He then tried calling Hafidz, but the calls went to voicemail and his WhatsApp account had been deregistered.

Attempts to contact him through social media platforms also fell through.

Previously, Abdul had bought several other products like Oakley sunglasses and Adidas apparel from Hafidz at discounted prices.

He said: "After all this, I have to assume the goods are fake. I wanted to call him to say if you want money, I can loan you, but don't scam me."

ST tried to contact Hafidz but was not successful.

The timing of the scandal is rather unfortunate for Schooling, who will be racing in the heats of his pet event, the 100m butterfly, on Friday morning. However, his representatives insisted he was “focused on his remaining races”.