SINGAPORE - After becoming a smash hit with players and fans alike, the World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash in Singapore is here to stay.

As the curtains came down on the US$2 million (S$2.71 million) event on Sunday (March 20), the organisers were already planning for next year's tournament, with players and fans looking forward to a return of another two weeks of exhilarating action in 2023.