Former Singapore Tourism Board chief Lionel Yeo appointed new Sports Hub chief executive

SINGAPORE - The Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL), the consortium that manages the $1.33 billion Singapore Sports Hub facility at Kallang, announced on Wednesday (Nov 27) the appointment of former Singapore Tourism Board (STB) head Lionel Yeo as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Yeo, 46, will begin his new role from Feb 3, 2020, SHPL said in a media statement.

In the same statement, Mr Yeo said: "The Singapore Sports Hub is a major national project that I had been involved with during my time in government service. I am aware of the challenges Sports Hub faces and also of its achievements and tremendous potential.

"I am humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as its CEO, and look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to build on its success for Singapore."

He will take over from SHPL chairman Bryn Jones, who had been acting CEO since April. The previous full-time CEO was Oon Jin Teik, a former national swimmer.

Mr Oon had joined the Sports Hub in May 2014 as the chief operating officer, and was the acting CEO after Mr Manu Sawhney quit abruptly in May 2017.

He took over the reins officially in January 2018 before leaving 16 months later in April this year.

Mr Yeo will be the fourth man to helm the Sports Hub after Frenchman Philippe Collin-Delavaud (March 2011-December 2015), India-born Singaporean Mr Sawhney (October 2015-May 2017) and Mr Oon (January 2018-April 2019).

Mr Jones said: "We are delighted to have appointed Lionel after a search that began in June this year for a candidate that would lead the team behind Sports Hub to deliver a comprehensive programme for everyone in Singapore to watch, play and support sports events and also to enjoy world class entertainment."

He added: "The CEO has the all-important job to realise the Sports Hub's vision, goals and plans with the support of our partners and to work closely with them to deliver this vision and our long-term strategic plan to be the region's premier sport, entertainment and lifestyle destination."

Mr Yeo became STB chief in June 2012 and stepped down in May 2018. Four months later in September, he was announced as CEO adviser of ride-hailing company Grab.

During his six-year tenure at STB, Singapore secured several major sporting events, including the BNP Paribas Women's Tennis Association Finals, the Singapore Rugby Sevens and football's International Champions Cup.

In 2018, the Sports Hub hosted more than 210 events and welcomed more than three million visitors.