SINGAPORE - About 8,000 people crooned along with Taiwanese diva A-lin at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (May 28) during the first large-scale live concert since the start of the pandemic.

With safe distancing no longer required, concertgoers were seated next to one another without having to leave empty seats in between them. There was also no capacity limit for the event, although the venue can seat up to 12,000 people.