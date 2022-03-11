Rugby: HSBC Singapore Sevens returns after two-year hiatus, set for April 9-10

SINGAPORE - After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will return next month with 16 teams flying in to compete at the National Stadium on April 9 and 10.

Organisers said on Friday (March 11) the two-day tournament will be open to spectators and they are working closely with the relevant authorities to stage it safely in accordance with prevailing safe management measures (SMM).

More details on SMMs and ticketing will be announced soon, it added.

At the last edition in 2019, the event attracted 57,000 fans over the weekend. South Africa edged out Fiji 20-19 in a thrilling Cup final.

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said the competition "has grown to be a crowd favourite over the years" and noted: "We are excited that this marquee event is returning to Singapore's shores after a hiatus due to the pandemic."

He added: "As we prepare to witness some world class rugby action, SportSG will be working with organisers to execute a successful and safe event for both spectators and participants."

The Singapore tournament is the fifth of nine legs of the 2021-2022 World Rugby Sevens Series. It began with double headers in Dubai last November and December and Spain in January.

South Africa lead the standings, winning all four stops to collect 88 points. Argentina are second with 70 points.

Doug Langley, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series director, said: "We are delighted to be returning to the National Stadium in Singapore for what promises to be a very exciting round with the scheduled return of Olympic champions Fiji and 2020 title winners New Zealand."

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Singapore edition remain valid for the upcoming event. For more information, visit this website.