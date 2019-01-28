Sports Hub CEO Oon Jin Teik to leave after HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens in April

SINGAPORE - Singapore Sports Hub chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik will leave his post after the April 13-14 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, SportsHub Pte Ltd said in a media statement on Monday (Jan 28) night.

Bryn Jones, the facility's chairman since 2017, will be the acting CEO thereafter, while the board conducts a "global search to find the best individual to lead the Singapore Sports Hub going forward".

The Straits Times also understands that Sports Hub's chief operating officer Wong Lup Wai and chief financial officer Sandy Tay had resigned in recent times.

Oon said in a media statement: "I have been privileged to be involved with the Singapore Sports Hub for almost 20 years (since its conceptualisation phase). Coming from an international sports, global business, and public-private partnership background, I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many talented and dedicated colleagues during the past four and a half years. They have given me full support throughout my tenure and together with Sports Hub's internal and external partners, we have accomplished a lot.

"I am very proud of this national icon, the Singapore Sports Hub, and I wish the staff, board and management team the very best for the future."

Jones said in the same media statement: "The board extends its heartfelt appreciation to Jin Teik for his strong leadership, passion and unwavering commitment to the project and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours. He will be greatly missed by the staff, board members and partners of Singapore Sports Hub.

"The team remains fully focused on pursuing operational excellence at Singapore Sports Hub, executing a vibrant repertoire of events, and delivering great experiences for our clients, colleagues, partners and patrons. In addition, I shall continue to work with Sport Singapore on transformation initiatives aimed at realising our shared vision and ensuring Singapore Sports Hub retains its pre-eminent position as the region's premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the years ahead."

Oon was the CEO of national sports agency Singapore Sports Council - now Sport Singapore - from 2004 and 2010, and a senior executive at Hyflux from 2011 to 2014. He joined the Sports Hub in May 2014 as the chief operating officer, and was the acting CEO after Manu Sawhney quit in May 2017.

Oon was named the Sports Hub's third CEO of the $1.33 billion facility in January 2018. Frenchman Philippe Collin-Delavaud was the first to helm the facility from March 2011 to December 2015.

After his appointment in January 2018, Oon said: "I have two KPIs (key performance indicators) for myself, and I expect the same of my team. One, to make sure that this project wins for Singapore. Secondly, make sure that I bring the returns to the shareholders."

In 2018, the 35-hectare facility hosted events such as the Festival of Football and the Japan Summer Festival, and the 55-year-old could be seen frequently walking the ground.

Oon is also involved in the Sports Hub's joint bid, along with Sport Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board, to host the season-ending ATP Finals from 2021. Singapore is one of the five shortlisted cities, along with Manchester, Tokyo, Turin and current host London. A decision on the tournament's next host will be made no earlier than March.

"We are surprised by Jin Teik's departure. Since Jin Teik took the helm at the Singapore Sports Hub, the partnership between us has strengthened with mutual respect and understanding," said OCBC head of group brand and communications Koh Ching Ching said. The homegrown bank is the facility's Premier Founding Partner.

"Activities at the Singapore Sports Hub have also increased significantly. We see stronger community engagement and buzz, which is something OCBC desires. We will miss working with Jin Teik and wish him all the very best."