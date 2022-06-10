SportSG to take over ownership and management of Sports Hub from private consortium on Dec 9

SINGAPORE - The Government will take over the ownership and management of the Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 9, after terminating its partnership with the private consortium that has been running it since 2014.

This will allow it to make the Sports Hub more accessible to the broader community for sports, lifestyle, entertainment and social activities, and also develop Kallang into a vibrant and integrated sports, wellness and lifestyle precinct.

National agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) and SportsHub Pte Ltd (SPHL) agreed on the termination on Friday (June 10), bringing an end to the public-private partnership (PPP) that has been beset with problems including the poor condition of the football field, even as world-class names and acts like Cristiano Ronaldo and U2 drew the crowds.

The PPP was to have run from 2010 to 2035. Under the arrangement, SHPL designed, built, financed and operated the Sports Hub, and bore the cost of the project, which was completed in 2014.

SportSG had to pay an annual fee of about $193.7 million from 2014 to 2035 to finance and operate the Hub. It has since paid about $1.5 billion.

It is understood that the Government would have had to pay a further $2.4 billion to complete the agreement.

While SportSG declined to reveal what it is expected to pay upon termination, the costs that need to be covered include the construction debt, open market value of the Hub and operating costs, a figure slightly less than $4 billion. The figure is comparable to what it would have paid had it completed the agreement.

The terms of the project agreement allowed SportSG to terminate the PPP and take over the ownership and management without any penalties.

Upon termination, SportSG will pay SHPL a sum comprising the amount of the outstanding loan taken for the construction of the Hub, a fair open market value of the Hub, as well as future operating costs understood to be about $60 million annually.

SportSG said: "The cost of terminating the PPP arrangement and taking over the operations of the Sports Hub is estimated to be comparable to the cost of continuing with the PPP arrangement until 2035."

The 35-hectare Sports Hub comprises the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, the OCBC Aquatic Centre, a multi-purpose indoor OCBC Arena and also the 41,000 sqm Kallang Wave Mall. The Singapore Indoor Stadium, which was built in 1990, was also absorbed as part of the Sports Hub.

The SHPL is a private consortium comprising three equity partners - Infrared Capital Partners, Global Spectrum Asia and Cushman & Wakefield Facilities & Engineering - which operate the facility. Engineering and construction company Dragages Singapore was previously a part of the consortium but is no longer referenced on the Sports Hub website.

At a press conference on June 10, SportSG chairman Kon Yin Tong said taking back ownership and management of the Sports Hub will enable it to be turned into the "heart of sports in Singapore" and ride on synergies to develop the Kallang Alive precinct.

The Kallang Alive project, announced in 2019 , will see six new developments in the area around the Hub. These include the Kallang Football Hub, Singapore Tennis Centre and a redevelopment of the Kallang Theatre. In a first for Singapore, a velodrome looks set to be built and will be part of the Youth Hub.