SEA Games 2023: Women’s swimming relay team deliver Singapore’s 1,000th gold

PHNOM PENH – Over sixty years after Singapore made its debut at the 1959 South-east Asian Peninsular Games in Bangkok, the Republic has won its 1,000th gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

It was a team effort that delivered the milestone goal for Team Singapore on Saturday as the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Nur Marina Chan, Quah Jing Wen and Amanda Lim touched the wall first at the Morodok Techo National Aquatics Centre.

Singapore had entered these Games with 995 golds. Ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim made it 996 with the Republic’s first gold medal in Cambodia on Saturday afternoon, before the swimmers joined in the gold rush in the evening.

After Quah Jing Wen won the women’s 200m butterfly final and Jonathan Tan followed up with gold in the men’s 100m freestyle, Quah Zheng Wen retained his 100m backstroke title as the women’s freestyle relay team worked their magic.

It was fitting for the island nation that its swimmers ended up making the breakthrough as the regional giants have consistently plundered medals in the pool.

Singapore is the sixth and smallest nation from the 11 participating countries to join the 1,000-gold club, after Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.