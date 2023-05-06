The humble hurdler who won Singapore’s first SEAP Games gold

PHNOM PENH – Singapore’s first gold medal at the South-east Asian Peninsular (Seap) Games was won by hurdler Tan Eng Yoon, but in an interview with The Straits Times in 1994, he admitted that he did not know where it was kept.

His family and friends would attest to the late Tan’s humility.

His second son Kenneth told ST: “He is not the type to brag about his accomplishments, and we knew of his greatness more from his friends and disciples.”

In an article written for ST in 1999, his only daughter Sabrina wrote: “To him, sport mirrored life where exercising discipline, striving for excellence and knowing how to be a gracious loser or modest winner, were qualities he felt important to impart.”

As Singapore claims its 1,000th gold at the ongoing SEA Games in Cambodia, it is timely to revisit Tan’s historic feat in 1959 which paved the way for local athletes to go on to greater heights at the biennial event.

Then a self-governing British crown colony and not part of the peninsula, Singapore was invited to take the place of Cambodia at the first Seap Games in Bangkok.

The bespectacled Tan claimed the first of Singapore’s eight golds at the Games when he completed the men’s 400m hurdles in 54.90 seconds on a blazing Sunday on Dec 13, more than two seconds faster than compatriot Gunasena Migale. The St Joseph’s Institution teacher, then 31, went on to win the triple jump gold and a 110m hurdles bronze.

In a 1977 interview with ST, he described the race: “I was confident. I had sized up my rivals, including my teammate Gunasena, and I knew I would not have any difficulty beating them.

“At the fifth hurdle I was in front and by the seventh I was well clear of the field.

“I felt very proud when the Singapore flag was raised for the first time at an international meet, and Majulah Singapura was played.”

As he would go on to prove, Tan was a master at adapting – the one-lap triumph was just his third hurdles race over the distance since he started his athletics career 12 years earlier as a sprinter.

By then he had set a national triple jump record of 14.51m in 1955 that stood for 32 years, and competed in the triple jump and 100m at the 1956 Olympics.

Tan said: “I decided to take it (400m hurdles) up because I was then coaching. I was not a quarter-miler but since I had run the 200m hurdles at Loughborough, I thought to myself, ‘No harm having a bash at it’.”

“But there were few adjustments I had to make to cut down my time. I had taught myself to lead off alternatively with the left leg and then the right over the 200m hurdles. So I applied this technique to the 400m hurdles – taking eight strides between the hurdles instead of seven which was too slow and nine which broke my rhythm.”