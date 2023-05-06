SEA Games 2023: First gold medal for Singapore as Noah Lim comes out top in jiu-jitsu

PHNOM PENH – Jiu-jitsu exponent Noah Lim won Singapore’s first gold medal of the 2023 Cambodia Games on Saturday after winning the men’s ne-waza gi Under- 69kg final at the Chroy Changva Convention Centre.

The 20-year-old defeated Laos’ Slayman Jedidiah Phomsavath via submission in the final to complete a three-peat at the biennial event, after gold medal wins at the 2019 Games in Philippines and the 2022 Hanoi Games.

On Sunday, he will have an opportunity to add a fourth when he competes in the men’s ne-waza nogi under-69kg category.

In the final on Saturday which was watched on by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Lim was a figure of composure even as the referee raised his arm to signal victory. Lim paid respects to his opponent before embracing national coach Teco Shinzato.

There were seven competitors in the U-69kg category. On his way to the final, Lim submitted Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Khang in the preliminary round with an armbar before advancing to the semi final where he defeated Malaysia’s Adam Akasyah. In the Hanoi Games final, Lim had submitted Adam with an ankle lock.

A 17-year-old Lim made a winning debut at the 2019 Games in the Philippines in the U-62kg class before switching to the heavier U- 69kg category at the last Games in Hanoi, where he clinched gold again.

Fellow jiu-jitsu exponent Amirul Syafiq secured a joint-bronze medal in the men’s ne-waza gi U-62 kg event after winning two of his four bouts on Saturday.

Amirul was overjoyed to medal on his Games debut especially after the challenges he has faced, including testing positive for Covid -19 when he arrived in Cambodia on Tuesday.