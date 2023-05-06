SEA Games 2023: First gold medal for Singapore as Noah Lim comes out top in jiu-jitsu

PHNOM PENH – Jiu-jitsu exponent Noah Lim won Singapore’s first gold medal of the 2023 Cambodia Games on Saturday after winning the men’s ne-waza gi Under- 69kg final at the Chroy Changva Convention Centre.
The 20-year-old defeated Laos’ Slayman Jedidiah Phomsavath via submission in the final to complete a three-peat at the biennial event, after gold medal wins at the 2019 Games in Philippines and the 2022 Hanoi Games.
On Sunday, he will have an opportunity to add a fourth when he competes in the men’s ne-waza nogi under-69kg category.
In the final on Saturday which was watched on by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Lim was a figure of composure even as the referee raised his arm to signal victory. Lim paid respects to his opponent before embracing national coach Teco Shinzato.
There were seven competitors in the U-69kg category. On his way to the final, Lim submitted Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Khang in the preliminary round with an armbar before advancing to the semi final where he defeated Malaysia’s Adam Akasyah. In the Hanoi Games final, Lim had submitted Adam with an ankle lock.
A 17-year-old Lim made a winning debut at the 2019 Games in the Philippines in the U-62kg class before switching to the heavier U- 69kg category at the last Games in Hanoi, where he clinched gold again.
Fellow jiu-jitsu exponent Amirul Syafiq secured a joint-bronze medal in the men’s ne-waza gi U-62 kg event after winning two of his four bouts on Saturday.
Amirul was overjoyed to medal on his Games debut especially after the challenges he has faced, including testing positive for Covid -19 when he arrived in Cambodia on Tuesday.
Amirul who became a father for the first time in April, said: “To make it here was hard. I’ve been juggling being a dad together with training which meant plenty of sleepless night. On the first day I tested positive for Covid-19 and I still found it hard to breathe while competing today. It’s been a hard journey to win a bronze and probably the hardest I’ve had to work to get a medal so I am really happy.”
Lim and Amirul will also compete at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Hangzhou Asian Games later this year.
There 558 athletes from Singapore that are competing in 30 sports in Cambodia. The contingent is looking to improve on the last medal haul of 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze from the 2022 Hanoi Games.
At the last Games, Singapore’s jiu-jitsu squad finished with three medals – a gold, silver and bronze.
While this is Singapore’s first gold of the Games, local iju-jitsu pair Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada won the Games’ first gold medal in the men’s duo event on Thursday.