Rising star Hakeme Said, 20, aims to emulate brothers and lift Brunei DPMM’s fortunes

SINGAPORE – With two goals and three assists in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season, Brunei DPMM forward Hakeme Said has drawn praise from fans and pundits alike for his stirring performances.

The 20-year-old has been a bright spark for the Bruneian outfit, who are having a tough time on their return to the SPL following a three-year hiatus. The 2019 champions are lying seventh in the nine-team table after seven matches.

Hakeme’s rise could be attributed to genetics, given that he has eight older brothers who are all footballers. Two of them – Shah Razen and Adi – featured prominently in DPMM’s 2019 SPL-winning season.

Hakeme, who was also in that squad, burst onto the scene that season. He scored on his SPL debut in a 3-0 win over Geylang International, making him the second-youngest goalscorer in the league at 16 years 175 days. Hariss Harun still holds the record at 16 years 174 days when he scored for the Young Lions in 2007.

“I started playing football when I was just a kid,” Hakeme said. “Yes, my brothers inspired me but at the same time it was my choice to pick up the sport. I felt shocked and really happy when I scored in my first professional match in 2019.”

While he aims to establish himself in the SPL, he also hopes to take his career to the next level in another Asian league. It is is an unfulfilled dream of Shah Razen, now 37 and plying his trade with Bruneian outfit Kasuka FC. The eldest of the nine Said brothers was set to join Malaysian side Perak in 2014, but it failed to materialise.

DPMM coach Adrian Pennock, who masterminded their 2019 SPL title triumph, is not surprised by Hakeme’s form.

The Englishman, 52, said: “He’s a very talented boy like his brothers. I think he has everything as a footballer – good pace, dribbling ability, great feet – which is why he’s doing so well this year.

“I’m not surprised that he’s doing well. As a person he has grown up into a very nice young man and he wants to learn which is so important. He’s also very hungry and I think he’ll have a very good career ahead.”