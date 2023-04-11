‘Unfit and unsafe’ pitch at Tampines leads to SPL match being postponed

SINGAPORE – Only one word is needed for Geylang International coach Noor Ali to describe the poor condition of the pitch at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) – koyak (torn in Malay).

The “unfit and unsafe” state of the artificial pitch at the Eagles’ home ground has resulted in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) announcing on Monday that the match between Geylang and Balestier Khalsa on Tuesday, 8.30pm, would be postponed by a day and moved to the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Football Association of Singapore said in a statement: “Upon extensive inspection, SPL officials have found the pitch at OTH to be in a state that is unfit and unsafe for professional competition football.

“The Football Association of Singapore prioritises the health and safety of all players and officials especially in competitions like the SPL, and in this instance, has determined that the state of the pitch in OTH has unfortunately fallen short of the expected standards.

“The FAS has informed the venue owner in OTH to rectify the issues before its next inspection to assess the playability of the OTH pitch.”

OTH is also the home stadium for Tampines Rovers and it is understood that their match against Brunei DPMM on April 20 is likely to be affected too.

A frustrated Noor said: “What is most worrying is not that the game is postponed, but the injury risk the pitch poses.

“It also did not help that the pitch was block booked and we couldn’t train at OTH for the whole of last week.

“Instead, we moved around like nomads and trained at Bedok, St Wilfred and Jalan Besar, and the quality of our training was compromised. This shouldn’t be happening in professional football.

“We returned to train at OTH for the first time in a week on Monday and it was so bad, we requested FAS to come down to inspect the pitch. We did so to protect both teams who were supposed to play there on Tuesday.”

He noted that they had to train at Tampines on Tuesday as the Jalan Besar Stadium was being used for the Young Lions and Brunei DPMM game, adding that “we just have to manage the sessions to avoid the problem areas and hope we don’t suffer major injuries”.

Balestier general manager Cheng Tim Nee was also disappointed to learn of the rescheduling on Monday night and suggested the match be played at Bishan Stadium on Tuesday, to no avail.

He added: “This situation has caused inconvenience to many parties. We guess the hosts needed more match preparation time. Safety is paramount for all concerned and we move on.”