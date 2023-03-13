Football: Brunei DPMM recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE – A year of limbo during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by a disrupted season in the Bruneian league – which saw them win by lopsided scorelines of 15-0, 16-1 and 13-0. Then, another year of inactivity ensued.

In a nutshell, that was what Brunei DPMM had gone through during their three-year hiatus from the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Footballing normalcy finally returned for the two-time SPL winners this season, and the team could not be happier.

The 2019 SPL champions had begun their title defence in March 2020 with a 2-0 home win over Tampines Rovers, which turned out to be their last SPL game for three years. The SPL was suspended later that month as the pandemic hit.

When the SPL resumed in October, DPMM had to withdraw from it due to Brunei’s travelling restrictions. It was not until December that year when they were finally allowed to resume training, although it started only in groups of five, then 10.

DPMM coach Adrian Pennock, who led them to their 2019 SPL title, recalled: “Everything was locked down. There was no gym, no swimming, nothing was open. We went to Jerudong which is our mini stadium and did some fitness work.

“I would rotate the players every couple of days and they were really understanding. At that time, it was more about getting them to come out from their homes.”