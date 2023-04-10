Magical Maxime Lestienne stars for Sailors in 5-0 rout of Hougang in Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE – At the year-end Football Association of Singapore’s annual awards in November 2022, the Lion City Sailors’ Maxime Lestienne had been expected to be crowned the Singapore Premier League’s (SPL) Player of the Year, on the back of a league-high 23 assists.

But, when it was announced that then-Albirex Niigata forward Kodai Tanaka had won the top gong instead, Lestienne was expressionless and unmoved in his seat.

That snub has not stopped him from picking up from where he left off and leaving his opponents trailing in 2023.

On Monday at the Jalan Besar Stadium, Lestienne was at his best once again as he netted twice and notched two assists to steer the Sailors to a 5-0 win over Hougang United.

The Belgian winger, 30, said: “I don’t play for personal accolades, I play to win the league with the team, and that’s the exact same objective that I have for 2023.

“I’m very comfortable here – with the team, with the staff, with the club. I try to do my best every day.

“My family is also very happy here, and that’s one of the most important things for me – and when they are happy, I can be happy and perform on the pitch.

“I’m happy with my performance so far this season, just try to do my best every day.

“I don’t really care if I score – that’s a bonus, of course – but the most important thing for me that we win games and get the three points every time we play.”

In seven matches this campaign, he has had eight assists and five goals and has ensured that Sailors have not felt the absence of Tanaka, who has been ruled out of the season with a knee injury.

Hougang, who came into the match on the back of a five-match losing streak, had any hope sucked out of them within the opening six minutes.

Kristijan Krajcek gave away a foul about 20 metres from goal and Lestienne made the Croat pay as he unleashed an unstoppable free kick to make it 1-0.

In the 44th minute, Lestienne blitzed down the right flank past Hougang left back Jordan Vestering before cutting the ball back for Abdul Rasaq to fire in.

Rasaq then got his brace and fifth of the season in the 72nd minute after he was set up by substitute Hami Syahin, before making way for Sailors’ debutant Bernie Ibini four minutes later.

In the 88th minute, Sailors added a fourth when Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes exchanged passes with Lestienne before the former fired past Zaiful Nizam.

Lestienne added a second in stoppage time with a neat finish from inside the box.

The Sailors’ win puts them on 15 points after seven games and third in the nine-team SPL table.

In the evening’s other match, Albirex beat Tanjong Pagar United 2-0 at the Jurong East Stadium to go top with 18 points, two ahead of second-placed Tampines Rovers, who have a game in hand.

Hougang are bottom, level on points and goal difference with the Young Lions, but have scored a goal fewer than the developmental side.

Hougang coach Firdaus Kassim said the Sailors maximised their chances and “reflected their quality”.

He was also defiant about his future with the Cheetahs, saying: “If they (the club) think there is a better man to lead the club, it’s their decision.

“I am focused on my job which is to improve the team and stop the slump. I’m confident in my ability to lead the team otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

Analysis

For a season that promised so much, Hougang have fallen way short of expectations. With an ambitious recruitment strategy, most had tipped the Cheetahs to follow up 2022’s Singapore Cup triumph with a serious challenge for the league title. But they have instead resembled legitimate contenders for the wooden spoon.

If they are to get out of this rut, a starting point for Firdaus needs to be the defence, which has not kept a clean sheet in 22 league matches. Their last was in a 4-0 win over the Young Lions in July 2022.