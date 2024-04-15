ST Full-time Report: Kallang Tennis Hub opens to public today | Tia Rozario breaks another national record

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

The Kallang Tennis Hub, which has seven indoor courts and 12 full-sized outdoor courts, opens to the public today. Two of the indoor courts can be configured to host tournaments with Hawk-Eye technology, or electronic line calling, boosting Singapore’s capability of staging ATP or WTA events.

Next, jumper Tia Rozario broke a national record for the fourth time this year, leaping 13.01m at the Morris Williams Stadium to better her national triple jump record of 12.92m set last year. While it may still be some distance from the 2025 SEA Games qualifying mark of 13.46m, she is not too worried, saying she is on a “good trajectory”.

Finally, in the wake of Joseph Schooling’s retirement, my colleagues Rohit Brijnath and Deepanraj Ganesan look at what more can be done to support a world-class athlete in Singapore. They are joined by Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay and two-time Olympian David Lim in this latest episode of the Hard Tackle podcast, where they discuss the many lessons for both athletes and the fraternity.

