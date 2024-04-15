ST Full-time Report: Kallang Tennis Hub opens to public today | Tia Rozario breaks another national record

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
The Kallang Tennis Hub, which has seven indoor courts and 12 full-sized outdoor courts, opens to the public today. Two of the indoor courts can be configured to host tournaments with Hawk-Eye technology, or electronic line calling, boosting Singapore’s capability of staging ATP or WTA events.
Next, jumper Tia Rozario broke a national record for the fourth time this year, leaping 13.01m at the Morris Williams Stadium to better her national triple jump record of 12.92m set last year. While it may still be some distance from the 2025 SEA Games qualifying mark of 13.46m, she is not too worried, saying she is on a “good trajectory”.
Finally, in the wake of Joseph Schooling’s retirement, my colleagues Rohit Brijnath and Deepanraj Ganesan look at what more can be done to support a world-class athlete in Singapore. They are joined by Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay and two-time Olympian David Lim in this latest episode of the Hard Tackle podcast, where they discuss the many lessons for both athletes and the fraternity.
‘Rain or shine, we can come and train’: Kallang Tennis Hub serves up an ace for local fraternity
The new facility, which is situated opposite Kallang Leisure Park, is fitted with the same court surfaces which are used at the US Open.
Another meet, another national mark for Singapore’s triple jumper Tia Rozario
She eclipses her previous record of 12.92m set in 2023 with her 13.01m leap at the Duke Invitational.
Ryan Ang secures PGA Tour of Australasia card as he sets his sights on bigger tours
The Singaporean amateur was among 36 players who gained entry to the 2024-25 PGA Tour of Australasia season.
Podcast: What Singapore can learn from Schooling’s retirement
Support for Singapore’s first Olympic champion could have been better, says former national swimmer David Lim.
2024-25 Singapore Premier League season to kick off on May 10
To be played in a quadruple round-robin format, the new season will see each of the nine teams play 32 matches.
Singapore’s Women’s Premier League to be played at two venues from April 14
After complaints about poor pitch conditions at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, matches on Sunday will now be played at ITE College East.
Ex-Malaysia squash head coach Jamie Hickox to lead Singapore for next two years
Terry Hee and Jessica Tan dealt Olympic blow after latest loss
The Singaporean pair’s hopes of qualifying for Paris 2024 are now out of their hands.
2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Peter Gilchrist
Sporting Life: To those who string together sporting change, thank you
Women’s voices are becoming familiar across the landscape. And every voice matters because change needs evangelists, says Rohit Brijnath.
