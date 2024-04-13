Ryan Ang secures PGA Tour of Australasia card as he sets his sights on bigger tours

SINGAPORE – National golfer Ryan Ang did not have high expectations going into the final stage of the 2024-25 PGA Tour of Australasia (PGATA) Qualifying School earlier this week, as he was not in his best form.

The 24-year-old also had to deal with tough conditions while carrying his own bag at Moonah Links’ Open Course in Victoria, where he navigated winds of nearly 50kmh and heavy showers in between the rounds. But the nerves gradually dissipated and on April 12, Ang walked away not just with PGATA status, but also confidence as he eyes a place on some of the sport’s bigger tours.

He said: “I’m feeling very relieved and super motivated and thankful for all the support I’ve received.

“Knowing that I don’t have to play my best and still be good enough to qualify for the Tour is super comforting and a huge motivating factor for me knowing that I have what it takes to compete with many guys who are more seasoned on tour.”

He finished 33rd after posting rounds of 71, 75, 71 and 73 for a a two-over 290 total, with Australian Nathan Barbieri winning the event after a three-way play-off with two others on 16-under 272.

Ang was among 36 players who gained Tour cards for the upcoming season by finishing at two-over or better.

While he was alone in Australia, he kept in close contact with national coach Murray Smit and observed a routine, which included telling himself after every shot that he liked the shot and that he trusted the club and swing.

The Singapore Management University (SMU) accountancy undergraduate said: “It was partly a physical challenge with the pulling of my bag alone.

“But the harder challenge was to stay committed mentally. It was very easy to drift off and worry about what others were doing or what I should be doing in those conditions, but it took a lot out of me to stay focused on myself and stay committed to every single shot.”

Smit believes that the PGATA, which has seen golfers such as 14-time PGA Tour winner and former world No. 1 Adam Scott come through its ranks, will give Ang some valuable experience as he looks to turn professional.

He said: “The PGA Tour of Australasia will now give him a platform to compete with some really good players, on challenging courses and acclimatise to the day-to-day life of being a professional golfer.

“This is a great first stepping stone for Ryan in professional golf, but ultimately he will be using this as a spring board to get onto one of the major tours in the coming years.”

But Ang will not be joining the paid ranks just yet, with the bulk of the 2024-25 PGATA season taking place from October.