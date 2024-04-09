Singapore’s Women’s Premier League to be played at two venues from April 14

SINGAPORE – The Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played at two venues from April 14, the Football Association of Singapore announced on April 8.

This comes after The Straits Times reported about complaints from players, coaches and fans on the poor condition of the Choa Chu Kang Stadium pitch. All WPL fixtures were originally scheduled to take place there.

During the league’s opening weekend on March 9 and 10, teams encountered uneven and sandy surfaces, while rain caused parts of the field to become muddy and waterlogged.

The pitch was later closed on March 23 for three to four weeks of maintenance, while two matches for that weekend were moved to the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The maintenance process at Choa Chu Kang Stadium included restoration works, application of fertilisers, increased mowing, and top-dressing and levelling of the pitch, said a Sport Singapore spokesperson then.

While WPL games will still be played there on Saturdays, Sunday fixtures have been moved to ITE College East. The only exception is on April 14, when two matches will take place at Yishun Stadium.

Those that ST spoke to welcomed the move, but also highlighted potential issues.

Hougang United player-team manager Angelyn Pang, 32, said the change is a positive one, adding: “While it may have taken some time and media attention before changes were made... it shows that feedback from the players and clubs are taken into account.

“Having matches played only on one day per venue could help reduce the damage caused to (the pitch).”

Pang also believes having one location in the west and another in the east could also help with increasing match attendance. She said: “Choa Chu Kang could have been too far for some supporters.”

BG Tampines Rovers coach Faizal Zainuddin, 35, also feels it is a positive move to play at two different venues, so the pitch will not be overused.

However, both of them also flagged potential issues. Pang feels a conflict of interest could arise with ITE College East being used as a match venue, as Geylang International conduct their training sessions there.

“The change may seem unfair for some clubs as the rotation between the two venues is not the same for all clubs,” she explained.

“For example, Geylang have all their matches played at ITE, which is their training ground, and this may be deemed as home advantage to them.”

Faizal, meanwhile, is concerned that using a school venue for top-level matches may look unprofessional.

“I disagree with the idea of playing at school venues as it shows a lack of respect for the WPL sponsors, players and clubs,” he said.

“I believe that in order for women’s football to grow in Singapore, these clubs and players should be treated with a professional environment as much as possible.”