Kallang Tennis Hub serves up an ace for local fraternity

SINGAPORE – Just like how the afternoon showers gave way to the sun, the local tennis fraternity is hoping the future will be bright for their sport as they welcome the new Kallang Tennis Hub (KTH), which opens to the public from April 15.

On April 12, the media were given a tour of the four-storey, 24,514 sq m building that began construction in 2020 and was completed in 2023 after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Situated opposite Kallang Leisure Park, it consists of seven indoor courts in air-conditioned halls with a seating capacity of 1,297 and 300 more retractable seats ready to be deployed. There are also 12 full-sized and two junior-sized outdoor courts.

These are fitted with medium-slow surfaces from Laykold, a brand of hard court also used at the US Open.

Two of the three indoor show courts can be configured to host tournaments with Hawk-Eye technology, or electronic line calling, while all the 12 full-sized outdoor courts are also competition-ready.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong posted on Facebook on April 8: “We can look at hosting major tennis tournaments alongside larger scale community activations, to include our own athletes and junior players, all in the same precinct.

“This will be the home of tennis, and serve as TeamSG’s National Training Centre for our national athletes.”