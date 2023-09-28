‘I was having panic attacks, blackouts’: Singapore shooter Adele Tan’s story of struggle and bravery

HANGZHOU – Adele Tan’s mask is off and she is weeping.

“Sorry,” says the Olympic shooter as she dabs her eyes, but there is nothing to be sorry about. Not when she’s being so brave. Not when she’s peeling back her world and revealing the struggles with self-worth which afflict so many athletes.

The mask is what athletes wear in the arena. Their faces are stoic, but it camouflages the whole truth. Behind that toughness lies a vulnerability. For every athlete shining, another is suffering.

And this is what Tan, now a cheerful, confident shooter who competed in the 50m rifle three positions (3P) event in the Asian Games, wants to speak about. Her “panic attacks” and “blackouts before competition” of a year ago. Her long, hard journey from anxiety to happiness which finally brought with it a valuable lesson.

Be “kind to yourself”.

Tan’s story began in 2021 when she returned from the Tokyo Olympics where she had qualified for the 10m air rifle. She should have taken a long break but the SEA Games were approaching in 2022 and she pushed on. It was the start of a cascade of unfortunate circumstances.

“I was in the start of my university,” she explains. “I always wanted to major in psychology. Because I was focusing so much in training, I could not qualify for the psychology programme.”

“So I was facing a lot of difficulty back then. And somehow after the Olympics, in the air rifle event I can’t shoot my usual training standard.”

Pressure nags and it corrodes. Pressure to shine again. Pressure to perform like an Olympian. “I kept quiet for two years. I was facing a lot of pressure, but I didn’t know how to express myself. Like, I thought I had to keep everything together because I was an Olympian.”

Then at the Hanoi SEA Games, the pressure told.

“I didn’t even make the final. It was the worst performance in my career. And I had to deal with a lot of repercussions after that. It was a lot of things to handle. Like people were asking, why can’t I perform? I am supposed to perform well, I’m an Olympian. Why didn’t I even make the finals?

Questions that hurt, questions which had consequences.

“So in subsequent local competitions, before my shoots, I was having panic attacks, I blacked out. My ears would ring. And one day I couldn’t take it any more. And my coach also found out and I decided to step away from the competition scene for three to four months.

“And that’s when I decided to be very honest with my sports psychologist. I just told him the truth. So the moment I decided to seek professional help, things got a little bit better.”