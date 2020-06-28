Marcus Lee, 25

Undergraduate /personal trainer

Height: 1.79m Weight: 83kg

Exercise regimen: I do weight training four times a week, split into upper/lower body and also allocate at least one day for a cardio workout. I prefer to train in the morning, as I can focus on my work and school for the rest of the day. Once in a while, I still play basketball.

Diet: I have no dietary restrictions as my metabolism is pretty high. I eat four or five meals a day as I am constantly working and training. Occasionally I have a big cheat meal like pizzas and cakes, although steak and sushi will be my first choice.

Victoria Tymosiewicz, 20

Freelance personal trainer

Height: 1.67m Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: Since the circuit breaker started, I have been doing a new routine where I jog or take brisk walks at the park every morning, along with home workouts five to six times a week. I continue working all the different muscle groups following a sustainable programme that I created. It does not matter if you have a small space, no equipment or very little time; there are many great options to help you exercise.

Diet: I cook every meal myself, to make sure my protein intake is sufficient by trying out new recipes. In times like these, there's always room for dessert. A little bit of sweetness can go a long way to bringing some solace.