Hot Bods

Marcus Lee, 25 (left) and Victoria Tymosiewicz, 20.
Marcus Lee, 25 (left) and Victoria Tymosiewicz, 20.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MARCUS LEE, VICTORIA TYMOSIEWICZ
Published
19 min ago

Marcus Lee, 25

Undergraduate /personal trainer

Height: 1.79m Weight: 83kg

Exercise regimen: I do weight training four times a week, split into upper/lower body and also allocate at least one day for a cardio workout. I prefer to train in the morning, as I can focus on my work and school for the rest of the day. Once in a while, I still play basketball.

Diet: I have no dietary restrictions as my metabolism is pretty high. I eat four or five meals a day as I am constantly working and training. Occasionally I have a big cheat meal like pizzas and cakes, although steak and sushi will be my first choice.

Victoria Tymosiewicz, 20

Freelance personal trainer

Height: 1.67m Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: Since the circuit breaker started, I have been doing a new routine where I jog or take brisk walks at the park every morning, along with home workouts five to six times a week. I continue working all the different muscle groups following a sustainable programme that I created. It does not matter if you have a small space, no equipment or very little time; there are many great options to help you exercise.

Diet: I cook every meal myself, to make sure my protein intake is sufficient by trying out new recipes. In times like these, there's always room for dessert. A little bit of sweetness can go a long way to bringing some solace.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 28, 2020, with the headline 'Hot Bods'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content