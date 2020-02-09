Muhammad Imran Azeman, 24

Full-time national serviceman

Height: 1.86m Weight: 105kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym five times a week, alternating between muscle strength and muscle endurance training. On weekends, I run 4km and do static exercises. I play rugby competitively - for school, club and nation. I also play football when I have time.

Diet: My diet is a large caloric surplus. I eat chicken breast with plain rice three to five times a day. I try to avoid fast food but I have a cheat meal once every two months. My favourite food is nasi lemak.

Sumini Sakri, 58

Administrator

Height: 1.61m Weight: 46kg

Exercise regimen: I do cardio jam, K-pop fitness or Zumba once or twice a week. I also attend belly dance class weekly and do sit-ups to strengthen my oblique muscles. To tone my biceps, I do dumb-bells and planks at home.

Diet: I live to eat and have a weakness for desserts and chocolate. I do not count my calorie intake but will eat everything in moderation and cut down on carbohydrates for dinner. I try to avoid sugary drinks and fast food.