Hangzhou Asian Games kick off with glittering ceremony

HANGZHOU – The city of Hangzhou and its gorgeous West Lake have inspired poets and painters throughout the centuries, and it is fitting that the “romantic city” will now headline the sporting spectacle that is the Asian Games.

After a one-year delay owing to Covid-19, the Games officially opened on Saturday with a grand show that wowed the crowd at the 80,000-seater Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

This has been the year of China’s reopening in the wake of the pandemic, after the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was held in Beijing with limited spectators.

With its theme, Tides Surging in Asia, a nod to the city’s natural landscapes and changing times, the two-hour ceremony mixed cutting-edge technology such as 3D animation and augmented reality with cultural elements that showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The opening ceremony began with a water show set against a backdrop of 19 drums resembling water jade congs, an artifact from the archeological ruins of the ancient Liangzhu city.

With the event coinciding with the Autumn Equinox, which in Chinese culture is a time to celebrate harvest, the performance symbolised China’s role as hosts of some 12,500 athletes from 45 teams.

Armed with China flags and clappers, the crowd was vocal in their support for the teams that marched out during the athletes’ parade, with the loudest cheers reserved for the Chinese contingent, who will be looking to continue their dominance at the Asian Games.

Having topped the medal table for the past 10 editions, China’s contingent of 886 athletes – including 36 Olympic champions like swimmer Zhang Yufei – will be gunning for honours on home soil. Other stars include table tennis world No. 1s Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, and golf’s top-ranked Yin Ruoning.

The competition will also feature some of the region’s best athletes across 40 sports, including India’s world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Thailand’s badminton world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.