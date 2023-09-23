Asian Games buzz lights up in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU – It is near impossible to avoid being caught up in the Asian Games fever when the light show begins at the Qiantang River.
Every night, thousands of locals and tourists flock to Qianjiang New City’s Balcony to marvel at the spectacular display.
Against the backdrop of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, which resembles giant lotus petals, there is a whiff of propaganda in the images beamed onto skyscrapers. But the locals are lapping it up regardless.
While media reports have cited the hosts’ lukewarm response to the Asiad, a Hangzhou native who wanted to be known only as Liu, said: “This is the third time I have brought my wife and son to watch the dazzling light streaks since it started in April.
“We love it and it makes us feel proud that we are finally hosting the Asian Games after the one-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has not been an easy period, but it feels good that the buzz is back in the city again.”
Dubbed the “romantic city”, Hangzhou boasts the Unesco World Heritage Site West Lake, a postcard-perfect sight juxtaposed with state-of-the-art sports facilities and buildings in an ultra-modern city.
And the hosts are pulling out all the stops to woo visitors at the Asian Games.
While The Straits Times crew flew in via Shanghai Pudong International Airport, there was a team of 50 volunteers who attended to accredited visitors to ensure a smooth transit to Hangzhou.
Some 52,000 volunteers – four times the number for the 2018 Asiad – will work in 44 venues in Hangzhou, Deqing, Jinhua, Ningbo, Shaoxing and Wenzhou.
One volunteer said: “We are from a Hangzhou company and we have been here since the start of the month. We are the first to greet the Asian Games athletes and guests and we will be the last people they see when they leave from here.
“To be honest, it is tiring and I don’t even know which day it is anymore, but it is fulfilling to see visitors happy and to know I have played my part in contributing to the successful hosting of the Games.”
Besides its Singapore-like clean and green facade, Hangzhou is also aiming to deliver the first carbon-neutral Asiad – pyrotechnics will be absent from the opening ceremony in favour of a digital light show.
While the organisers have not disclosed spending for the games, Reuters reported that the city’s government spent over 200 billion yuan (S$37.4 billion) on transport infrastructure, stadiums, accommodation and other facilities.
State-backed Global Times promoted the “frugal spirit” of the Games, noting that most venues were renovated and reconstructed, with only 20 per cent newly built.
Amid the ubiquitous billboards, not everyone is convinced. Hangzhou resident Wang said: “I’m not sure how the billions spent will benefit the commonfolk. The pandemic caused many businesses to close down, so maybe the money could be better spent on helping local businesses or creating more jobs.”
Despite a fine first impression – China even relaxed its internet regulations to allow those with accreditation to bypass the Great Firewall of China – there have been hiccups.
Google Maps are not always accurate, and Baidu Maps rely mostly on Chinese characters, making it difficult to navigate for those who do not know the language.
But it will be all systems go when the Games begin.
As a driver for ride-hailer DiDi said after going the extra mile to get the ST crew to the destination: “We will do all it takes to make your stay a pleasant one.”