Asian Games buzz lights up in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU – It is near impossible to avoid being caught up in the Asian Games fever when the light show begins at the Qiantang River.

Every night, thousands of locals and tourists flock to Qianjiang New City’s Balcony to marvel at the spectacular display.

Against the backdrop of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, which resembles giant lotus petals, there is a whiff of propaganda in the images beamed onto skyscrapers. But the locals are lapping it up regardless.

While media reports have cited the hosts’ lukewarm response to the Asiad, a Hangzhou native who wanted to be known only as Liu, said: “This is the third time I have brought my wife and son to watch the dazzling light streaks since it started in April.

“We love it and it makes us feel proud that we are finally hosting the Asian Games after the one-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has not been an easy period, but it feels good that the buzz is back in the city again.”