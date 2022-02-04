President Xi Jinping to declare Winter Olympic Games open in Beijing

BEIJING - China will kick off the Winter Olympics officially on Friday night (Feb 4) with a ceremony that will be a much more muted affair compared to the bonanza for the Summer Games 14 years ago.

To be held at the "Bird's Nest" stadium that was originally built for the 2008 Games in the capital city, the show is also directed by famed filmmaker Zhang Yimou who helmed the first showcase that was watched by billions around the world.

As the opening ceremony on Friday coincides with lichun, which marks the beginning of spring in the Chinese calendar, elements of this will also feature in the show that starts at 8pm local time (8pm Singapore time).

The 2008 event, attended by over 90,000 people and lasting four hours, was seen as China's coming-out party, as the country was eager to project an image of power and international standing.

The Winter Olympics ceremony will go on for just under two hours because of the cold and Covid-19 restrictions. Instead of ticket sales, the authorities are inviting to the event selected spectators who have to follow strict protocols including getting tested.

There will be about 3,000 performers, while the 2008 show had five times more.

Organisers have kept under wraps how the cauldron will be lit and who will be the one to do it on Friday night. In 2008, Chinese gymnast Li Ning famously performed the deed with the help of cables as he circled the top of the stadium with torch in hand.

More than 100 heads of state, governments and international organisations attended the previous opening ceremony in Beijing; this time only 25 are coming, including Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not met any foreign leaders in person since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Mr Xi will declare the Games open on Friday night, said state news agency Xinhua.

In a video address on Thursday, he vowed that China would deliver "a streamlined, safe and splendid" Games to the world.