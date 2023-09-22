Team Singapore settling in well ahead of the Asian Games in China

HANGZHOU – When Maximilian Maeder last visited China – he was in Zhuhai for a competition – four years ago, he faced difficulties making payments in the largely cashless society.

From buying food to paying for ride-hailing services, the kitefoiler’s experience at the delayed Asian Games this time has been more seamless with the country introducing a slew of changes in order to attract foreign investment and international travellers.

In July, China allowed visitors to link their Visa and Mastercard accounts to the most popular mobile payment platforms.

Maximilian, 17, was also impressed by the hospitality as athletes were personally received at the airport and had organised transport to bring them to the athletes’ village. He has also visited hotpot chain Haidilao. He said: “It’s been nice and accommodating so far, I see it as an improvement from the last time I was in China.

“I feel like I’m not as disconnected as I was the last time from everything because I can use my phone to pay now, it’s been a positive experience so far.”

Even the one-hour bus ride from athletes’ village to the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre has not fazed him as the reigning formula kite world champion, who is making his Games debut, uses the time to chit-chat, watch shows, sleep and relax.

He said: “I’m looking forward to an experience of what Games will be like with a higher level of pressure, influence from federations, the support around it is going to be taken more seriously so what does that look like, how does that feel like and how do other athletes deal with it.”

For China, which hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics in a Covid-secure “bubble” in Beijing, it is a chance to show off its organisational, sporting and technological prowess after the pandemic years cut the country off from the sporting world.

The Games officially opens on Saturday, though the 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions – Singapore is sending a record 431 athletes – have already begun to arrive. With Olympic berths up for grabs in sports like sailing, boxing and archery, the quadrennial Asiad will see some of the continent’s best in action over 15 days.

Table tennis player Koen Pang, who arrived in Hangzhou on Monday, has been enjoying his time so far. He said: “The city is very pretty and the scenery is quite nice, there’s quite a lot of greenery and there are one or two big rivers around us so it’s quite pleasing to see.”

While the four-time SEA Games gold medallist has been to China several times for tournaments, he usually stays in a hotel but has checked into the athletes’ village this time. It comes with perks, like the small welcome bag that contained gifts like a miniature version of the Asian Games mascot, a cup and a pair of sliders.