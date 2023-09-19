Great Green Run hopes to spread its sustainability message beyond Singapore

SINGAPORE – The inaugural Great Green Run presented by CIMB Singapore, which takes place at the Marina Barrage on Sunday, hopes to spread its sustainability message to more communities abroad.

In line with the organisers’ goal to reduce carbon footprint, all runners will be receiving items such as a medal made of discarded wood and wool from Bhutan, a digital certificate, a T-shirt and e-vouchers.

Corporate team registration is pegged to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, while in line with Green Plan 2030, organisers will conduct a sustainability report that will be verified by Singapore Environment Council as part of its long-term goal to be a net-zero event.

“Great Green Run is not just another sustainability-themed run, it serves as a platform for environmentally-conscious individuals, corporations and organisations actively driving positive change.... We believe the Great Green Run has the potential to inspire the larger community into taking meaningful action,” said CIMB Singapore chief executive officer Victor Lee.

Elvin Ting, managing director of event organisers Tri-Factor, said they are hoping to hold the next edition overseas, adding that they are “in discussion with cities in South-east Asia and Europe”.

Besides a corporate and community run, the event on Sunday also has a “sustainability fiesta”, which is open to the public from 9am to 6pm.

It features over 30 food, retail and activity stalls, which include clean-energy vehicle giant Tesla, Singapore’s plastic-recycling education hub Plastify, upcycling furniture maker ChopValue, decarbonisation mobility provider EVCo, textile recycler Cloop and Taiwanese zero-waste design studio Wynist.