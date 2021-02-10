Singapore Green Plan 2030 to change the way people live, work, study and play

SINGAPORE - Life in Singapore looks set to be much greener by 2030, with new sustainability initiatives to change the way people work, study and play.

The Singapore Green Plan 2030, which was released by five ministries on Wednesday (Feb 10), will help chart the country's way towards a more sustainable future over the next decade.

The wide-ranging plan cuts across all sectors of society, ranging from infrastructural development, research and innovation, to training programmes.

The aim is to get the whole nation together as it seeks to transition into a more sustainable future - in line with global momentum for countries to "build back better" as they recover from the economic fallout of Covid-19.

The five ministries backing the plan are the Ministries of Education, National Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Trade and Industry, and Transport.

"The comprehensive plan will strengthen Singapore's economic, climate and resource resilience, improve the living environment of Singaporeans, and bring new business and job opportunities," said the ministries in a joint statement.

"It will influence all aspects of our lives, from how we live to how we work and play, as we work together as a nation to make Singapore a greener and more liveable home," they added.

Details of the Green Plan were shared by ministers helming the five ministries in a slick 15-minute video, in which each of them spoke on the areas under their charge.

There are altogether five pillars in the plan - City in Nature, Sustainable Living, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Resilient Future.

A greener future

Under the Green Plan, at least 20 per cent of schools here will be carbon neutral by 2030.

Adults, too, will work in greener buildings, since there are plans to raise the sustainability standards of buildings by then.

People will be encouraged to commute in a greener way - cycling paths will triple in length by then, and the rail network will also be expanded to 360km, up from 230km today.

All of this infrastructure will be built within a city cloaked in green as more initiatives are rolled out to help nature meander its way into the heartland and the hearts of residents.

For instance, more vegetation will be planted along the roads to reduce ambient temperature, while more nature parks are set to sprout up over the years.

By 2030, there will be an over 50 per cent increase in nature park land where people can go hiking or bird watching.

Even the fossil fuel haven of Jurong Island will be transformed into a "sustainable energy and chemicals park" under the Green Plan.

Behind the scenes, research and innovation will continue to help Singapore harness low carbon alternatives like using hydrogen as a fuel, even as programmes such as the new Enterprise Sustainability Programme is rolled out to help Singapore firms develop capabilities in this area and the promotion of the country as a sustainable tourism destination.

More details on the Green Plan will be given during the Budget next week, and in the subsequent Budget debates, said the ministries.

The Green Plan was first mentioned by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in Parliament on Feb 1, following a robust debate in the House over a motion filed by six People's Action Party backbenchers, calling on Singapore to deepen and speed up efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change.