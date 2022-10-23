Why pay to run? How organised events may ignite your kid’s passion for sports

SINGAPORE – If your kids have yet to experience mass fun runs due to the pandemic, consider getting them started. Sign up for one of the many children’s sporting events that are making a comeback.

The annual Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), for example, will stage its 650m Kids Dash on Dec 2, from 6 to 9pm, at the F1 Pit Building.

Organisers The Ironman Group are expecting 2,000 children aged two to 12 to take part this year. This category was last available in 2019.

On Dec 3, kids aged 10 and older can also join the 5km run, and teens aged 14 and above can take part in the 10km route.

In July, the first parent-child mass run in Singapore since 2020 was held at Bay East Garden. TriFactor Kids Run, presented by the Kiztopia indoor playground company and organised by sports events company Orange Room, drew more than 3,500 participants.

If your family is new to these non-competitive sporting events, you may wonder: Why pay to join a run when your kids can sprint around – for free – at parks and sport stadiums?