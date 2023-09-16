Red Bull are crushing the competition in Formula One

SINGAPORE - Red Bull are dominating the Formula One. And that is putting it mildly.

The Austrian team have won every race in the 2023 season and every Grand Prix except one for more than a year.

The run of Red Bull victories started with the French Grand Prix in July 2022, with George Russell’s Brazilian Grand Prix success with Mercedes the only outlier.

With eight races to go, starting from the Singapore Grand Prix race on Sunday, history is at stake as Red Bull look to become the first team to complete the clean sweep of races in a season.

While entertainment and unpredictability are the biggest sellers in sport, the crushing superiority displayed by the two Red Bull cars can be viewed in either a positive or negative light.

When asked by The Straits Times for his thoughts on Red Bull potentially winning every race this year and what it means for F1, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said it acts as a “great motivation for us to achieve similar levels”.

“I think in sports or in competition, you always have to respect your competition competitors and us as a team. We do that. We look on the other side, we see what is achievable. And we are not at that level yet.

“It’s inspiring for us to see what you can achieve, if you have the right people, the right processes and the right partners in the right place at the right moment.

“It is about eliminating weaknesses in your system. And we have to honestly acknowledge the great work that is done.”

Central to Red Bull’s superiority has been the brilliance of current world champion, Max Verstappen, who has now won an unprecedented 10 races in a row this season.

Earlier in the year, it led Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to say that the 2023 season has been like “a field of Formula 2 cars” competing with a Formula 1 car.

Veteran motor racing journalist and The Straits Times columnist David Tremayne said that Verstappen’s lack of competition has set this era of dominance by Red Bull apart from similar ones previously.

Tremayne said: “It’s greater than, say McLaren in 1988 or Mercedes in recent years, because both of those teams had drivers of similar talent and let them race.

“What has made such a huge difference and rendered things less exciting than, say, Ayrton Senna v Alain Prost, is that Sergio Perez is nowhere near Verstappen’s class, thus making race results predictable.

“Back in 1988 when McLaren so nearly won all the races, you never knew who would win, Alain or Ayrton. That made it electrifying at times.”