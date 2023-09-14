‘Greatest driver’ talk bores Max Verstappen, who wants only race wins

“I never really said to myself as a little kid that I need to be a legend of the sport or that I need to be in the ranking... because rankings are very irrelevant at the end of the day. Generations are very different, cars are very different so to compare it as just statistics, I think it’s very difficult.”

Verstappen’s experience that belies his age also showed in his demeanour and responses during the interview. Even before a question was fully posed, it seemed that he had already formulated his answer.

There were no pauses, no fillers except for one instance where he thought of the most politically correct response when asked what he made of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s comments to Sky Sports that Verstappen’s record of 10 consecutive wins was “irrelevant” and that it was simply a number for a Wikipedia statistics page.

Verstappen said: “At the end of the day... we just focus on our performances, we are very proud of what we are achieving. And for me, this kind of comment is a bit of, probably, a sore feeling... of them not winning. But he’s not part of our team so from our side, we are not focused on that.”

While Verstappen has amassed a catalogue of records and achievements on the track, there is at least one F1 list that does not feature him yet – the roll of Singapore Grand Prix winners.

The Dutchman has never triumphed under the streets lights of Marina Bay, where his best finish was second in 2018. In 2022, he was seventh.

The Marina Bay circuit is one of seven tracks Verstappen has yet to conquer along with Sochi, Istanbul Park, Mugello, Portimao, Lusail and Nurburgring.

To make things harder, the 2023 edition will feature track changes due to redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay which has meant the removal of four 90-degree corners towards the end of the lap. The total number of corners has dropped from 23 to 19 with lap times set to be around eight seconds faster.