Who is quickest off the racetrack? ST tests Red Bull’s Verstappen and Perez

SINGAPORE – On a race weekend Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are usually strapped into their speed machines as they zoom around a racetrack at over 260kmh.

But on Thursday, they found themselves acing motorised cleaning karts instead, on a specially constructed indoor track at Jewel Changi Airport.

As part of the challenge, which is supported by Jewel Changi Airport and the Singapore Tourism Board, the drivers had to tackle the first segment of the circuit – a mock sprint race.

They then had to attempt the cleaning challenge, navigating obstacles like muddy footprints, dirt, rubbish, and leaves, before making a pit stop.