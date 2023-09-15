Who is quickest off the racetrack? ST tests Red Bull’s Verstappen and Perez

SINGAPORE – On a race weekend Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are usually strapped into their speed machines as they zoom around a racetrack at over 260kmh.
But on Thursday, they found themselves acing motorised cleaning karts instead, on a specially constructed indoor track at Jewel Changi Airport.
As part of the challenge, which is supported by Jewel Changi Airport and the Singapore Tourism Board, the drivers had to tackle the first segment of the circuit – a mock sprint race.
They then had to attempt the cleaning challenge, navigating obstacles like muddy footprints, dirt, rubbish, and leaves, before making a pit stop.
In the end, Verstappen emerged victorious, a feat he will be hoping to replicate at the Marina Bay circuit on Sunday as he aims for his first race win in Singapore and 11th consecutive victory this season.
Then it was back to the old days as the Red Bull duo then tried out The Straits Times’ mini grand prix, a buzz wire game where they had to complete a lap on a miniature Marina Bay circuit in the shortest time possible while trying to avoid touching the wire.
The drivers incurred a five-second penalty every time the loop wand came in contact with the wire.
Who emerged the winner? The answer was not so clear in the second challenge. Watch the video to find out.