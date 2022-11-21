Formula 1: Ferrari’s Leclerc hails big step forward as championship runner-up

ABU DHABI - Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc hailed a big step forward as Formula One championship runner-up on Sunday and hoped to go one better next season.
The Monegasque finished second to Red Bull’s two-time world champion Max Verstappen in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“Considering where we were last year, it’s a really big step forward,” said the 25-year-old, who won three of the season’s 22 races while team-mate Carlos Sainz triumphed once.
Ferrari finished as championship runners-up to Red Bull, after ending last year third and without a win. They also drew a blank in 2020, when they were sixth overall.
Ferrari had 12 pole positions this year, the most of any team and 10 more than last season, as well as 16 podium finishes.
Leclerc had been seventh overall in 2021, with Sainz fifth, and this season has been his best yet in F1 even if Ferrari fans are disappointed the team fell short again.
“I think we improved throughout the end of the season in terms of strategy,” said Leclerc, who won two of the year’s first three races before his title bid fell apart following a mix of mechanical unreliability, driver errors and strategy mistakes.
“We still need to work in terms of race pace, because on Sunday we seem to struggle a bit more. But we’ll push during the winter break in order to catch them back a little.”
Leclerc made a one-stop strategy work on Sunday while Perez pitted twice and was unable to rein in his rival despite an exciting late chase.
“I’m confident that in terms of pace, we will manage to catch Red Bull back next year,” said Leclerc.
Team boss Mattia Binotto said the team had succeeded in getting back to being competitive.
“We can put 2022 behind us knowing that we made a lot of progress and, as from Tuesday, we will start preparing for the new challenge that awaits us in 2023,” he said.
‘A car that we didn’t want’
Another driver looking forward to 2023 is Lewis Hamilton, who completed his first winless season in F1 on Sunday and then said: “I’m glad it’s done.”
The seven-time world champion retired from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a loss of hydraulic pressure three laps from the end.
“Ultimately I think we started (the season) with a car that we didn’t want and we finished with a car that we didn’t want,” the Briton, winner of a record 103 races, told Sky Sports television.
“We were basically stuck with it and we just kept trundling away, kept working away at improving it but I think the fundamentals have still been there all the way to the end,” added the 37-year-old.
“It’s been more of a team-building exercise this year.”
It was a year of fluctuating fortunes for Mercedes, who struggled to adapt to the new ground effect rules. Although their results improved over the season, the team only won one race. George Russell took first last week in the Brazilian Grand Prix with the drivers’ title already decided.
Russell finished fifth on Sunday to lie fourth in the standings, with Hamilton ending the season in sixth.
It is only the third time in 16 seasons that Hamilton has been beaten over the course of a championship by a team-mate after Jenson Button did so in 2011 at McLaren and Nico Rosberg in 2016 at Mercedes.
Last season, Hamilton won eight races as he lost his title to Max Verstappen. It was his lowest total since 2013. Before this year he had at least one victory in each of his 15 seasons.
But Hamilton said: “I always believed, right until the last race, that there was potentially a chance. I think it’s so important to hold on to hope and to just keep on working.”
The team ended up third overall in a constructors’ championship they had dominated for the previous eight years.
Team boss Toto Wolff said Hamilton’s failure to finish summed up a season marked by the car suffering from ‘porpoising’, or bouncing, on the straights.
“A car that was not at the pace it should have been, third quickest today (after Red Bull and Ferrari) and one breaking down and the other running out of tyres,” said the Austrian of the evening’s result.
“We are going to put these cars in reception in Brackley and Brixworth to remind us every single day how difficult it can be,” said Wolff.
“This is a character-building season, not a blip for a race but a full season... now we are just pushing forward for next year. It’s raw, it’s bad and it’s OK to feel like this but next year we are back.” REUTERS, AFP