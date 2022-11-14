In The Driver’s Seat: Russell’s tears of joy were a reminder of why we love Formula 1

SAO PAULO – Formula 1 is an addiction. It seduces all sorts of people in all sorts of ways. I’ve been addicted for more than 35 years and 600 races, and Sunday’s Sao Paulo GP not only reminded me that it is still as potent as ever, but the principal reasons why I will never let it go.

Of course I love the cars, their form and their beautiful elegance and the noise they make, even if nothing beats an old V12 or a V10 aurally, And of course I love the racing, that physical symbiosis of man and machine, the control of some wild mechanical beast when a driver is out their seeking a fast qualifying time, and then the cut and thrust when they are racing, preferably wheel-to-wheel.

But most of all, my addiction is the people. All of my closest friends either work or worked in racing, as if we all need to gravitate towards each other to maximise our habit. Without people there would be no cars, no cut and thrust, no stories of derring-do.

And, gosh, didn’t we have a fair bit of that over the weekend? Derring-do. It sounds such a great expression. My dictionary defines it thus: action displaying heroic courage. Wow, aren’t we on to something good here?

I’ve always liked Kevin Magnussen. KMag. The Viking. Because he’s an old school racer, and for that reason I’m also fond of crazy Guenther Steiner, because of Netflix and Drive to Survive one of the most instantly recognisable F1 people the world over. Go figure! Oddly, we share an interest in brutal US sprint cars; Guenther has a company that makes seats for them, and Kevin loved driving one.

Their story on Friday, when he took that surprise pole for Saturday’s Sprint Race, was the stuff of dreams. Days when the underdogs get to bark and bite.

And then there was George Russell, finally breaking through to win not just the Sprint, but the Sao Paulo GP itself, giving Mercedes their first victory in what has thus far been a pretty gruelling season.

He beat the best driver in the world in the process, leading his stellar teammate Lewis Hamilton over the finish line by 1.5sec despite having him breathing down his neck for the last 12 laps. Russell never cracked, held his nerve throughout, and realised all the potential we thought we’d seen in him all those years ago.

A fun side effect of this wonderful thing on which we’re hooked comes when you buy into somebody else’s dream and start to share it, then watch as they begin to realise it and then, finally, to live it. I’ve seen many racing drivers reach that moment of Nirvana, when they finally prove, not just to the world but to their inner self, that all their self-belief was justified.

I’ve spent more than a £1 million (S$1.6 million), of my own money covering F1, and it’s such moments that make it worth every single pound.

Russell’s mentor James Vowles, Mercedes’ chief strategist, spoke of how, since they met in 2015, the man from Kings Lynn in Norfolk, UK, has been super-analytical, with no signs of nerves, just that inner confidence.

Yet, when the shouting and the tumult started to subside on Sunday evening, when he had done all the hugging of his team in parc ferme and then the immediate post-race interviews and got a quiet moment to himself, Britain’s latest Grand Prix winner had sat and lowered his head, just as he had in Sakhir back in 2020.

Back then, standing in for Hamilton, he had been cheated out of victory by circumstance. But this time he had finally scaled the mountain. Avenged that cruel misfortune. Proved his mettle. And it all became a little too much.

For poignant moments, the man who had just conquered his seven-time world champion teammate in mano a mano combat at 200mph (322kmh), surrendered to the emotion and wept.

The sheer humanity embodied within that little vignette is such a key part of the addiction. And the biggest reason why I will never give it up.

