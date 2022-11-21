In The Driver’s Seat: Dramas of 2022 could cast a long shadow into next year

(From left) Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Max Verstappen , a Red Bull official and Sergio Perez on the podium following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

David Tremayne

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Will 2023 finally yield what we have all been waiting for: a three-team fight for the Formula 1 World Championship?
 
It seemed we might get it in 2022, but it soon became clear that Mercedes’ initial woes with the W13’s ground-effect aerodynamics would render it a two-horse – or more accurately a prancing horse and a charging bull – race.

The distinctively-shaped silver arrow porpoised horribly (or bounced up and down vertically) as the centre of aerodynamic pressure shifted, and its unpredictable handling left Lewis Hamilton and his new team-mate George Russell struggling.
 
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in their Red Bull RB18s battled with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in their Ferrari F1-75s.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top