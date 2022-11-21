In The Driver’s Seat: Dramas of 2022 could cast a long shadow into next year

Will 2023 finally yield what we have all been waiting for: a three-team fight for the Formula 1 World Championship?



It seemed we might get it in 2022, but it soon became clear that Mercedes’ initial woes with the W13’s ground-effect aerodynamics would render it a two-horse – or more accurately a prancing horse and a charging bull – race.

The distinctively-shaped silver arrow porpoised horribly (or bounced up and down vertically) as the centre of aerodynamic pressure shifted, and its unpredictable handling left Lewis Hamilton and his new team-mate George Russell struggling.



Meanwhile, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in their Red Bull RB18s battled with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in their Ferrari F1-75s.