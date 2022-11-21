Motor racing: Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI – Double world champion Max Verstappen signed off on a dominant Formula One campaign with a record-extending 15th win of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc secured second spot in the overall standings.

The Dutchman, who wrapped up the title in October in Japan with four races to spare, was unchallenged as he led from pole position to chequered flag.

Said Verstappen: “It was all about tyre management. I think we looked after the mediums quite well and then on the hard tyres, managing until the end. Incredible to win again here. A 15th win of the season is unbelievable.”

He crossed the line 8.7 seconds ahead of Leclerc, who, having made just one stop, held on to second place ahead of Verstappen’s two-stop teammate Sergio Perez to edge out the Mexican in the battle for second.

Said the Monegasque: “I was 100 per cent sure we could do it. We had a perfect race for us. I knew the only way to beat Checo was with tyre management and strategy, we had a one stop and it really worked... I really hope next year we can do a step forward in the championship... We will push on in the winter break to catch Red Bull.”

The pair had gone into the race level on points with Leclerc ahead on a countback of wins.

Sunday’s victory was the 35th of Verstappen’s career and second in a row at the Yas Marina track.