World Cup: 5 things you need to know about Argentina mastermind Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the World Cup than seeing their 36-match unbeaten run end at the hands of rank outsiders Saudi Arabia. But now, he is one victory away from delivering Argentina a third World Cup.

Who is the Argentina coach?

1. He once starred across the Causeway

No, seriously. Scaloni played in Perlis, Johor, Sarawak and Selangor when he was 19 and a member of Argentina’s Under-20 team who were defending their World Youth Championship title in Malaysia in 1997.

He even scored in the group stage against Hungary, as well as in the quarter-final against Brazil as Argentina retained their crown. Some of those in the squad went on to become luminaries in the game, like Juan Roman Riquelme and Pablo Aimar, who is his assistant now.

2. He is the youngest head coach at Qatar 2022

At 44, he is two years younger than the next most junior coach - 46-year-old Cameroon chief Rigobert Song - at this World Cup.

But they all pale in comparison to another Argentine coach Juan Jose Tramutola, who led his country at the 1930 World Cup as a 27-year-old.

3. He has a knack for the improbable

Scaloni’s longest playing stint was at Deportivo La Coruna, where he helped the Spanish side win their only La Liga crown in 2000, second Copa del Rey in 2002 and third Super Cup in 2002.

He almost repeated the feat when he went on loan to West Ham United in 2006. Then, the Hammers lost the FA Cup final to Liverpool on penalties.

4. He was Messi’s international team-mate

Scaloni and Lionel Messi played together at World Cup 2006. Scaloni started in the last-16 win over Mexico, in which Messi came on as an 84th-minute substitute.

He mused at coaching the superstar and said: “I have the possibility of training him, but I would be a fan, I would pay a ticket to see him and I would buy his shirt, regardless of the country. So, the only thing left is to enjoy him, because I don’t know if something like this will ever be repeated. So, you have to enjoy him and nothing else.”