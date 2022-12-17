World Cup: The biggest win? Everybody feels part of the team, says Argentina’s Scaloni

DOHA – After a mesmerising month of upsets, when several brash outsiders threatened football’s status quo, the World Cup final will have a familiar feel on Sunday when two heavyweights in Argentina and France go toe to toe, each seeking a third title.

It seems a long time ago that the Argentinians were on the wrong side of statistically the biggest shock in Finals history when they were beaten by Saudi Arabia, and France, even with a shadow team, were embarrassed by Tunisia.

Argentina recovered to top their group, had a nervous finale before seeing off Australia 2-1 in the last 16, then blew a 2-0 lead in the 10th minute of quarter-final stoppage time against the Netherlands before coming through on penalties.

They finally found their rhythm against Croatia, a team who had knocked out Brazil, to march into the final on a high.

Of course, nothing that has happened in the previous six games will matter a jot for either team who are going to triumph in their seventh at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium.

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has no regrets.

“I am proud and enthusiastic about the moment we are living,” he said on Saturday.

“We are on the verge of a final but the important thing is the road to get here.

“The group is in their best moment. Our biggest win is that everyone feels part of it. That is fundamental. We have to enjoy these moments until the match starts. All of this will remain in history.”

The storyline underpinning the match is whether Lionel Messi can get his hands on the trophy at the fifth attempt and on his last World Cup appearance.

The 35-year-old has certainly delivered magical moments on the pitch, often in key periods. From Argentina’s opening game until their semi-final win, he has been the tournament’s out-and-out star.

His match statistics speak for themselves – six starts, five goals, three assists en route to the final.

Beyond the dazzling data, however, it has been Messi’s mesmerising motion, and joyous celebrations, that have electrified fans around the world.

Spending large passages of play at walking pace and barely bothering to defend at times, he has waited for his moments, employing with deadly effect his low centre-of-gravity, stunning change of pace and shimmying runs with ball glued to feet.

British writer Jonathan Wilson wrote that Messi is “a sprite floating on the periphery of the game until the moment is right”.

“You can mark a man; much harder to mark a ghost,” he added.