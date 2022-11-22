Saudi Arabia deliver major World Cup upset with 2-1 win over Argentina

LUSAIL CITY, Qatar – In one of the biggest upsets in the World Cup, Saudi Arabia stunned tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in their opening Group C game on Tuesday.

After poor showings by two other Asian teams in earlier games – hosts Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador before Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England – few gave the Saudis a chance against their opponents, led by the most talented player of his generation Lionel Messi.

But two goals in five second-half minutes helped the Saudis post a famous win that will sit alongside South Korea’s 2-1 extra-time upset of Italy in 2002 as the continent’s most memorable results at the showpiece tournament.

Saudi midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki said they were fired up like never before by their coach Herve Renard, whom he affectionately called “crazy”.

“Renard made us cry with the motivation before the match and stoked us up during half-time,” he added, referring to their 1-0 deficit at the break.

Much of the pre-game talk was not whether Argentina would win but by how many.

After all, the match pitted the world’s No. 3 team, tipped by many to lift their third World Cup come Dec 18, on one side and world No. 51 Saudis, who are the tournament’s second-lowest ranked side, on the other.

Argentina comprised of players plying their trade in Europe’s top clubs while the Middle Eastern side featured only players from the local Saudi league.

The match appeared to be following the script early on.

The ball broke to Messi inside the box with barely two minutes on the clock, but his low shot was well-parried by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

Messi found the back of the net eight minutes later when he coolly rolled home a penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) had spotted an infringement at a corner kick. He marked a milestone by becoming only the fifth player to score in four different editions of the World Cup. He also became only the fourth player to feature at five World Cups.