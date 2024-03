Virgil van Dijk revels in pressure of Liverpool’s enduring feud with Manchester United

LONDON – Virgil van Dijk says the intensity of Liverpool’s bitter rivalry with Manchester United will make their FA Cup quarter-final tie on March 17 a major test for his quadruple chasers.

Liverpool head to Old Trafford looking to move a step closer to the second trophy of manager Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season.

Having beaten Chelsea in the League Cup final, Klopp’s side are embroiled in a gripping English Premier League title race with Arsenal and Manchester City, and also face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals.

With Liverpool targeting a trophy clean sweep and United hoping to preserve their last chance of silverware this season, the stage is set for the latest chapter in English football’s most historic feud.

Separated by just 48 kilometres, Liverpool and Manchester have been united in mutual loathing since the Industrial Revolution, competing for bragging rights in football, music, fashion and numerous other domestic squabbles.

On the pitch, Liverpool and United have produced countless classic encounters.

But the rivalry turned ugly in the 1970s and ’80s when bloody battles between hooligan gangs made the fixture one of the most vicious on the domestic calendar.

While violence in the stands is less prevalent these days, police will be on red alert on March 17 when 9,000 Liverpool fans descend on Old Trafford.

United have a record 20 English titles, but Liverpool, who have six European Cups to their rivals’ three, hope to equal that feat this season.

In recent years, Manchester City have emerged as Liverpool’s closest challengers in a series of heavyweight fights for EPL supremacy.

But, despite that change in the balance of power, Liverpool captain van Dijk believes meetings with United still require a unique level of commitment.

Asked to describe the experience of facing United, the Dutch centre-back said: “Intense. Not only the actual game but the whole build-up is a game on its own.

“I like to be involved in these type of games.”

“The history of the games with the two biggest clubs in England brings extra expectation and pressure. But why not just go out there and enjoy it.”